AZ Political Podcast: Adrian Fontes speaks on threats against election officials

Mar 29, 2024, 4:25 AM

BY JIM SHARPE


PHOENIX — On this week’s AZ Political Podcast, Jim Sharpe interviews Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.

The two discuss the ongoing threats against election officials in Arizona and if Fontes’ Democratic Party needs to embrace more moderates.

The discussion also centers around Fontes’ time in the U.S. Marine Corps and his family’s history in Arizona, which goes back hundreds of years.

Then, in Sharpe’s Poli-Take, Jim wonders if Kari Lake claiming to leave “fake news” behind just put her in a world that’s much more fake: politics.

AZ Political Podcast is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

