PHOENIX — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer presented the winners of the county’s “I Voted” sticker design contest on Monday.

The stickers will be given out at the July 30 primary election and the Nov. 5 general election.

“We received so many incredible submissions and much like our county’s elections, the top contestants were neck and neck,” Richer said. “That’s why I’ve decided that we will use both the first and second place designs giving us four new stickers for our upcoming elections.”

Lauren Kneuss from Gilbert created the winning adult design, entitled “For a Brighter Tomorrow,” which earned more than 1,000 votes. Sarah Hurwitz from Phoenix designed “Gila Monster Voter,” the adult runner-up with nearly 700 votes.

Brophy Prep student Jacob Petrine, 17, won the youth contest with his “Vote in the Desert” design, boasting more than 1,300 votes while Mesa Public Schools student Manuela Alvarez Sanchez, 14, was close behind with over 1,200 votes.

Both students will receive pizza parties for their class.

“I look forward to honoring our winners and am grateful to all who participated in the process,” Richer said.

