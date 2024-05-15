PHOENIX — A construction worker was hospitalized following an explosion at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plant in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions responded to the plant at about 2:30 p.m. and found the worker with serious injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The department called the explosion an “active incident.”

No other information was immediately available.

TSMC’s plant is located near Loop 303 and Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.

This is a developing story.

