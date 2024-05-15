Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Construction worker hospitalized after explosion at TSMC plant in Phoenix

May 15, 2024, 3:50 PM

A reported explosion at the TSMC plant in north Phoenix hospitalized one person on May 15, 2024. (G...

A reported explosion at the TSMC plant in north Phoenix hospitalized one person on May 15, 2024. (Google Maps Screenshot)

(Google Maps Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A construction worker was hospitalized following an explosion at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plant in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions responded to the plant at about 2:30 p.m. and found the worker with serious injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The department called the explosion an “active incident.”

No other information was immediately available.

TSMC’s plant is located near Loop 303 and Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.

This is a developing story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Thirteen people were displaced after Phoenix apartment fire...

Serena O'Sullivan

13 residents displaced after downtown Phoenix apartment fire

Thirteen people were displaced after an apartment fire raged through nine units on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

43 minutes ago

Arizona sued Amazon on May 15, 2024. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Arizona suing Amazon over Prime cancellation process, ‘Buy Box’ algorithm

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Wednesday the state is suing Amazon over its Prime cancellation process and "Buy Box" algorithm.

2 hours ago

Layers of Concertina are added to existing barrier infrastructure along the U.S. - Mexico border ne...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Chamber of Commerce leader explains opposition to HCR2060, aka Secure the Border Act

The leader of Arizona’s largest business advocacy group explained Wednesday why he opposes HCR2060, aka the Secure the Border Act.

3 hours ago

A man was fatally shot in Phoenix on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP File Photo)...

KTAR.com

Suspect sought after man fatally shot overnight in Phoenix

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Phoenix on Tuesday, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Split image of Yavapai County Sheriff's Office deputy Jesse Hubble on the left and Hubble receiving...

Kevin Stone

47-year-old Arizona deputy, decorated Navy veteran dies of natural causes

Jesse Hubble, a 47-year-old Yavapai County Sheriff's Office deputy and decorated Navy veteran, died of natural causes on Wednesday.

5 hours ago

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with vehicle in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with vehicle making left turn in north Phoenix

A motorcyclist died Tuesday after crashing into a vehicle that was making a left turn in Phoenix, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Construction worker hospitalized after explosion at TSMC plant in Phoenix