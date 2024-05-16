Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Watch: Arizona Congressional District 1 Democratic primary debate

May 15, 2024, 5:17 PM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The first primary debate in Arizona will be held on May 15 at 6 p.m. Voters who want to keep up can watch and listen to the Arizona District 1 Democratic primary debate on KTAR News’ various channels.

The May 15 debate is especially noteworthy because it’s the first time the Democrats who want to represent District 1 will debate each other. Whoever wins the Democratic primary on July 30 will represent the party in the general election on Nov. 5.

Republican Rep. David Schweikert currently fills the seat — and he plans to run for reelection.

District 1, which is the wealthiest in Arizona, covers large parts of north Phoenix, Scottsdale and other northeast Valley suburbs. Its election results are highly anticipated, as Schweikert narrowly won the role the last time he ran for it.

In fact, Schweikert won by less than 1% in 2022, which means this wealthy district has a high chance of flipping from Republican to Democrat.

Where can I watch/listen to Arizona District 1 primary debate between Democrats?

Those who want to watch it live can livestream the primary Democratic debate on the KTAR News YouTube page on 6 p.m.

Don’t have time to watch it? Tune in to 92.3 FM at 7 p.m. to hear the debate.

You can also watch it on the live video feed on KTAR.com at 7 p.m.

Highlights of Arizona District 1 Democratic primary debate

When a voter watches or listens to a live debate, it can be easy to miss little details. That’s why it can be valuable to hear from a panel of experts who have been analyzing the debate.

To help break down the most important parts of the Arizona District 1 Democratic debate, KTAR News will host a roundtable discussion at 8 p.m.

A panel of experts will share their valuable insights, shedding lights on details listeners may have missed on the first watch or listen.

KTAR News’ legal analyst Barry Markson will host the post-debate discussion, which is scheduled to run until 9 p.m.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

