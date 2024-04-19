PHOENIX — On this week’s AZ Political Podcast, Jim Sharpe talks to Garrett Archer about election integrity.

Garrett, ABC15’s data analyst, formerly served as the senior election analyst for the Arizona Secretary of State’s office.

Together, Jim and Garrett dive into the claims of stolen elections in 2020 and 2022.

They also talk about whether 2024’s election is vulnerable to being rigged or hacked. Jim wonders if there’s a chance the outcome won’t match the will of the voters — and Archer shares his expert opinion.

Then, in Sharpe’s Poli-Take, Jim explores which comments from Kari Lake have the potential to do the most damage to her U.S. Senate campaign.

