JIM SHARPE

AZ Political Podcast: Election analyst Garrett Archer with ABC15 talks election integrity

Apr 19, 2024, 4:25 AM

Jim Sharpe's Profile Picture

BY JIM SHARPE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — On this week’s AZ Political Podcast, Jim Sharpe talks to Garrett Archer about election integrity.

Garrett, ABC15’s data analyst, formerly served as the senior election analyst for the Arizona Secretary of State’s office.

Together, Jim and Garrett dive into the claims of stolen elections in 2020 and 2022.

They also talk about whether 2024’s election is vulnerable to being rigged or hacked. Jim wonders if there’s a chance the outcome won’t match the will of the voters — and Archer shares his expert opinion.

Jim also unravels the mystery of Garrett’s famous bowtie: Is it real or a clip-on?

Then, in Sharpe’s Poli-Take, Jim explores which comments from Kari Lake have the potential to do the most damage to her U.S. Senate campaign.

AZ Political Podcast is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

