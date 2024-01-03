PHOENIX — With 2024 here, it’s officially an election year and Arizona will once again be at the forefront of the political discussion.

Voters can check their registration status on the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office web portal and update their information, if necessary, at Service Arizona.

Here are Arizona’s key election dates to know in 2024:

March 19: Arizona’s 2024 Presidential Preference Election (PPE).

A total of 16 candidates — nine republicans and seven Democrats — qualified for the ballot. That includes Donald Trump on the Republican side and Joe Biden on the Democratic side.

Voters must be registered as either Democrat or Republican to cast a ballot in the PPE. The deadline to register, or change affiliation, and be eligible to vote in the PPE is Feb. 20.

July 3: Signatures for ballot initiatives have to be gathered and filed.

Constitutional amendments require 383,923 signatures, while initiative measures require 255,949 signatures. Referendum petitions need 127,975 signatures.

A full list of ballot initiative applications can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

Aug. 6: Arizona’s 2024 primary election.

Voters will have until July 8 to register to be eligible to vote for the election. Voters registered as independents can vote in the primary election but first have to select a Republican or Democratic ballot.

Early voting will begin July 10 and residents on the Active Early Voting List (AEVL) and others who have requested a ballot will have them sent via mail. The deadline for early in-person voting is Aug. 6 at 5 p.m.

Voters can fill out their ballot in person on Election Day until 7 p.m.

The primary election will be canvassed on Aug. 26.

Nov. 5: Arizona’s 2024 general election.

Arizonans will have until Oct. 7 to register to vote for the election. Early ballots will be sent to those on the AEVL on Oct. 9.

The deadline to vote early in person is Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.

Voters can submit their ballots on Election Day or vote in person until 7 p.m.

The general election will be canvassed on Dec. 2.

