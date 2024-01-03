Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here are the key Arizona election dates to know in 2024

Jan 3, 2024, 4:35 AM

Arizona will have several key election dates in 2024. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)...

Arizona will have several key election dates in 2024. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — With 2024 here, it’s officially an election year and Arizona will once again be at the forefront of the political discussion.

Voters can check their registration status on the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office web portal and update their information, if necessary, at Service Arizona.

Here are Arizona’s key election dates to know in 2024:

March 19: Arizona’s 2024 Presidential Preference Election (PPE).

RELATED STORIES

A total of 16 candidates — nine republicans and seven Democrats — qualified for the ballot. That includes Donald Trump on the Republican side and Joe Biden on the Democratic side.

Voters must be registered as either Democrat or Republican to cast a ballot in the PPE. The deadline to register, or change affiliation, and be eligible to vote in the PPE is Feb. 20.

July 3: Signatures for ballot initiatives have to be gathered and filed.

Constitutional amendments require 383,923 signatures, while initiative measures require 255,949 signatures. Referendum petitions need 127,975 signatures.

A full list of ballot initiative applications can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

Aug. 6: Arizona’s 2024 primary election.

Voters will have until July 8 to register to be eligible to vote for the election. Voters registered as independents can vote in the primary election but first have to select a Republican or Democratic ballot.

Early voting will begin July 10 and residents on the Active Early Voting List (AEVL) and others who have requested a ballot will have them sent via mail. The deadline for early in-person voting is Aug. 6 at 5 p.m.

Voters can fill out their ballot in person on Election Day until 7 p.m.

The primary election will be canvassed on Aug. 26.

Nov. 5: Arizona’s 2024 general election.

Arizonans will have until Oct. 7 to register to vote for the election. Early ballots will be sent to those on the AEVL on Oct. 9.

The deadline to vote early in person is Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.

Voters can submit their ballots on Election Day or vote in person until 7 p.m.

The general election will be canvassed on Dec. 2.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Phoenix man stranded for 4 days while searching for treasure...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix man explains how he survived 4 days in freezing cold forest while searching for treasure

While searching for treasure, a Phoenix man was stranded in a freezing cold forest for four days. Frozen White Castle burgers kept him fed.

11 minutes ago

Phoenix saw one of its hottest years in history in 2023. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Here’s a look back at the Phoenix weather records and trends from 2023

PHOENIX — It’s doubtful many in Phoenix want to relive the heat of last year, but the nonstop scorching weather was the theme for 2023 in Arizona’s capital city. The National Weather Service’s climate year in review revealed that 2023 was the fourth-hottest year in Phoenix since records began in 1896. The average high temperature […]

20 minutes ago

(Pine Ridge Marketplace Photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Prescott mall gets new name after $2.5M renovation

Wondering where the Prescott Gateway Mall went? It's still there, but the new owners renamed it the Pine Ridge Marketplace.

30 minutes ago

DPS trooper injured by crash on I-10 westbound...

Serena O'Sullivan

DPS trooper injured by crash on Interstate 10 in downtown Phoenix

A DPS trooper was injured after a crash on the westbound lanes of the Interstate 10, triggering delays and shutdowns, officials say.

7 hours ago

Maricopa County Home and Garden Show....

KTAR.com

Maricopa County Home and Garden Show returns to Arizona State Fairgrounds in mid-January

The Maricopa County Home and Garden Show is returning to Arizona State Fairgrounds for a three-day expo in mid-January.

9 hours ago

Harvard President Claudine Gay resigns amid controversy...

Associated Press

Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony

Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigned amid plagiarism accusations and criticism over testimony at a congressional hearing.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Here are the key Arizona election dates to know in 2024