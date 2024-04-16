PHOENIX — Some Valley residents heard an explosion and saw hazmat teams searching the streets on Tuesday morning.

A small underground explosion in an electrical vault blew off two manhole covers, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Fire rescue teams first heard about the potential danger near 37th Street and Lincoln Drive at around 9:45 a.m.

Locals wondered why the manhole covers in Phoenix had flown off

Crews who arrived to the scene found two manhole covers removed. They called APS, Arizona’s largest electric utility company, which dispatched experts to the scene to determine what had happened.

APS then determined there was no active fire from the electrical vault explosion.

To be safe, hazmat teams searched the area for natural gas leaks. Their readings came back negative, the fire department said.

Fortunately, the explosion didn’t impact the area, authorities said. None of the nearby homes or businesses lost any power.

Authorities shut down eastbound Lincoln Drive between 37th and 40th streets to investigate the scene.

The explosion didn’t cause any injuries, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

