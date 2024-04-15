PHOENIX – Multiple buildings were evacuated in Phoenix on Monday after a gas leak caused a hazmat situation, authorities said.

Buildings within about a quarter-mile radius of 27th and Northern avenues, including businesses and a school, were evacuated around 11 a.m. when a vehicle broke a gas main, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Southwest Gas was on the scene working to shut down the high-pressure gas line. Hazmat crews didn’t detect any anomalies in readings from surrounding buildings, Capt. Shaun DuBois said during a press conference.

“I’m not a hazardous material specialist myself, but it’s been explained to me that this is the type of gas that rises,” DuBois said during a press conference. “It doesn’t sink down, so it’s naturally ventilating up into the air. So, we don’t have any major concerns of it migrating underground to other places at this time.”

What caused gas leak at Phoenix intersection?

The gas main on the northwest corner of 27th and Northern avenues was damaged when a vehicle crashed into it, DuBois said. Two occupants were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The public was advised to avoid the area. There was no estimated time for how long it would take to seal the gas leak.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the collision.

Washington Elementary School was among the buildings evacuated. Students and staff were bused to Palo Verde Middle School, about 2.5 miles away. Parents were notified and reunification plans were activated, according to the Washington Elementary School District.

