1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Navajo Nation in northern Arizona

Apr 29, 2024, 6:15 PM | Updated: 7:20 pm

Authorities sought the public's help to locate 44-year-old Derick Myron.

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CAMERON, Ariz. (AP) — A shooting Monday morning in northern Arizona on the vast Navajo Nation left one person dead and two others injured.

The shooting unfolded around 8:30 a.m. in the small community of Cameron, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Flagstaff, according to the FBI in Phoenix.

Authorities haven’t released further details about what led to the gunfire but asked for the public’s help to locate Derick Myron, 44, who they say “may have information” about the shooting.

According to the FBI and the Navajo Police Department, Myron is considered armed and dangerous, may be driving a 2017 black Ford pickup truck, and was possibly headed to Tuba City, some 27 miles (43 kilometers) northeast of Cameron.

The person killed in the shooting wasn’t immediately identified.

Navajo police said the shooting was an isolated incident. A shelter-in-place order was lifted by mid-morning for residents near the Cameron Chapter House and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

