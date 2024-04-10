PHOENIX — Authorities are seeking a suspect who is accused of starting a fire that destroyed several under-construction homes in Phoenix earlier this week.

Phoenix fire crews found multiple homes engulfed in flames near 59th Avenue and Baseline Road around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

It took over 75 firefighters from seven cities to battle the fire, which continued into the early hours of Monday morning.

A cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known, but the Phoenix Fire Department told KTAR News on Wednesday it determined through evidence that it was caused by humans.

“The Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force is actively looking for a suspect, as they now believe this fire was human caused,” the department said in a statement.

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Reach Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

