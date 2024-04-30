Bounce house flies into air: 1 child dead, another hospitalized...

PHOENIX — A two-year-old child is dead after a strong gust of wind picked up a bounce house near Casa Grande on Saturday, authorities said.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road at around 5 p.m.

“Several children were playing in a bounce house when a strong gust of wind sent it airborne into the neighboring lot,” PCSO spokesperson Sam Salzwedel told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

A two-year-old child was transported to the hospital, where he passed away, she added.

A second child was also hospitalized, but their injuries weren’t life-threatening.

“This appears to have been a tragic accident,” Salzwedel said. “We would like to extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the grieving family.”

