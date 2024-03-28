PHOENIX — The Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus, which bills itself as the world’s oldest and largest traveling circus, is settling in for an 11-day run in the West Valley.

The century-old entertainment troupe will put on 2-3 shows a day from Thursday through April 7 in a climate-controlled big top arena at Phoenix Raceway. The venue is located at 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive in Avondale.

The 2024 version of the Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus is called “Jr.’s Big Adventure.” The 1½-hour show follows Jr. The Clown as he explores circus acts from around the globe.

The spectacle combines breathtaking stunts with high-tech effects to create an immersive family-friendly experience.

The acts include the Wheel of Death, a human cannonball, motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear and back-flipping dogs.

Families are encouraged to arrive early to experience the Garden Bros. midway, with fair food, inflatable slides, pony rides and more.

Advance tickets are available online. Each paid adult general admission entry comes with a free ticket for a child age 3-13. Kids 2 and under are free unless they require a seat. Reserved premium and VIP seats are also available.

When does the Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus perform at Phoenix Raceway?

Here’s the full 26-performance schedule:

Thursday, March 28: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 29: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 30: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 31: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Monday, April 1: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 2: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 4: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 5: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 6: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 7: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

