ARIZONA NEWS

ESPN’s College GameDay coming to Westgate in Glendale for Final Four

Mar 27, 2024, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:20 pm

The famed set of ESPN's College GameDay will be hosted at Westgate Entertainment District in Glenda...

The famed set of ESPN's College GameDay will be hosted at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale for the NCAA Men's Final Four. (YAM Properties Photo)

(YAM Properties Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The famed set of ESPN’s College GameDay will be hosted at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale ahead of the nearby NCAA Men’s Final Four.

The set will be at Westgate’s Fountain Park on Saturday, April 6 before the semifinal games and Monday, April 8 before the championship game. Exact show times are slated to be announced next week.

College GameDay is hosted by Rece Davis and features analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Andraya Carter and Jay Williams with reporter Christine Williamson. The show has been around in basketball form since 2005.

“We are thoroughly excited to partner with ESPN during Final Four weekend in Glendale,” Jessica Kubicki, director of marketing for Westgate owner YAM Properties, said in a press release.

“Glendale has built a reputation as a big event host. Big events bring big events and Westgate will be no exception to that.”

What other Final Four events are happening at Westgate?

The ESPN show won’t be the only event at the Glendale entertainment complex ahead of the games at State Farm Stadium.

Westgate’s WaterDance Plaza will serve as the designated fan zone that will feature interactive activities, photo opportunities and giveaways.

Activities include a live graffiti artist that will personalize basketballs and a tent that will emulate a locker room atmosphere for fans.

More information is available online.

