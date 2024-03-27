PHOENIX — The first Southwest Taco Fest is coming to Arizona this weekend, promising food, live music and other activities.

The event is set to take place Saturday at Dave White Regional Park in Casa Grande from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Guests can indulge in tacos, salsa, margaritas, desserts, beer stations, hot air balloon rides, free inflatables for kids, balloon artists, shopping from retail vendors and more.

Live music and entertainment will be performed by American rock band Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers starting at 7:30 p.m.

The RJ Band will also debut at the fest and there will be special performances by Folklorico dancers, a fire eating show, as well as the Guitarra Latinas.

To end the night, a firework show will commence at 9 p.m.

Tickets are currently available for a $10 before March 29 and will be $15 at the door.

Active military and children 12 years and under get free admission, while free parking for the event is also available.

