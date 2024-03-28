Queens of R&B Tour: XSCAPE, SWV to visit Phoenix in July...

Close
Iconic R&B girl groups XSCAPE and SWV to grace Phoenix with 90s beats in July

Mar 28, 2024, 4:05 AM

Two iconic R&B girl bands are bringing old-school cool to Phoenix. (Photo courtesy of Monami Entertainment and Live Nation)

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Two classic 90s girl groups are set to fill Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort with the sounds of R&B beats this July.

XSCAPE and SWV will visit the Valley on July 2 as part of their Queens of R&B Tour.

XSCAPE released its first album in 1993. SWV, which stands for Sistas with Voices, released their debut album in 1992.

 

Overall, SWV has sold more than 25 million records worldwide. That makes them one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, according to an announcement from Black Entertainment Television (BET).

When to buy tickets for the Phoenix stop of the Queens of R&B Tour

Live Nation and Monami Entertainment are producing the tour, which kicks off in California on June 27. Phoenix will mark the tour’s third stop out of 30 total concerts. Three special guests will join the two bands on the tour: Total, 702 and MÝA.

Monami Entertainment CEO Mona Scott-Young said this tour speaks to the power of women to overcome adversity and emerge triumphant.

“702, Total, MÝA, SWV, and Xscape have all weathered storms and are still here and better than ever,” Scott-Young said in a statement. “We are so excited to bring the fans an incredible and undeniable performance experience that truly celebrates R&B music.”

Presale tickets for the show went on sale on Tuesday. General tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

