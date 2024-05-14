Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona House speaker says Secure The Border Act different than SB1070, Texas immigration law

May 14, 2024, 1:00 PM

Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma believes the Secure The Border Act is different than SB1070. (Photo ...

Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma believes the Secure The Border Act is different than SB1070. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma believes a proposed border enforcement measure that could end up on the ballot this fall is different than heavily contested immigration laws that have previously been implemented statewide and across the nation.

HCR2060, also known as the Secure the Border Act, would make it unlawful for a migrant without legal status to enter Arizona outside a port of entry.

Opponents argue the act would be similar to SB1070, Arizona’s controversial “show-me-your-papers” law that was partially struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court after being passed in 2010. Similarities to Texas’ SB4, which is currently on hold due to court challenges, are also present.

RELATED STORIES

Toma told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Monday that the measure, the original version of which he sponsored, was purposefully crafted to be less broad.

“This is a border security bill,” Toma said. “It is not 1070. 1070 was very broadly written.”

How is Secure the Border Act different than SB1070?

Toma said the measure is different than SB1070 for multiple reasons.

To enforce it, state courts would be given the authority to deport migrants convicted of illegal entry. Toma said that enforcement could only happen away from ports of entry and would require proof of illegal entry.

“This would actually require law enforcement to effectively witness that the person that is an unlawful alien entered this state or attempted to enter this state directly from a foreign nation,” Toma said. “So the only place that could obviously happen is Mexico and at a location other than a lawful point of entry.”

The measure also would establish stricter penalties for selling fentanyl and for falsifying documents while applying for public benefits or employment.

“The reality of it is the other two parts of this are quite important and those will be effective right away,” Toma said. “Those are not being litigated to my knowledge anywhere.”

The Legislature can send a measure to voters by passing a resolution without the governor’s signature. Republicans hold the majority in both chambers, so they can make the Secure the Border Act a voter initiative without bipartisan support.

The Arizona Senate is expected to vote on the act next week.

The House would still have to pass version approved by the Senate to for the measure to make the Nov. 5 ballot.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A man is dead after crashed his vehicle into a Chandler business....

KTAR.com

Driver found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound after vehicle crashes into Gilbert business

A man is dead after a vehicle crashed into a business in Gilbert on Tuesday morning. He apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

1 hour ago

Alleged fake electors at signing....

SuElen Rivera

Arizona fake electors tried ‘to undermine American democracy,’ state’s top prosecutor alleges

The 18 defendants in Arizona's fake elector case tried "to undermine American democracy," Attorney General Kris Mayes alleged Monday while providing an update on the case.

3 hours ago

Before and after photos of Bella, who needed a good grooming after being surrendered to the Arizona...

Kevin Stone

Bella, who went from filthy to fabulous at a Phoenix shelter, is a finalist in Dirty Dogs Contest

A dog named Bella is a finalist in the national Dirty Dogs Contest after going from filthy to fabulous at the Arizona Humane Society.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Can Kari Lake tie the border and election integrity together in her advertising?

Can Kari Lake tie the border and election integrity together in her advertising? Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Subscribe to the KTAR Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/45MmM3G Read articles from KTAR News: https://ktar.com/ Download the KTAR app: https://ktar.com/the-ktar-newstalk-app/ Sign up for texts from KTAR: https://bit.ly/3EoCmGV Listen live to KTAR: https://ktar.com/listen-to-ktar-92-3-fm-anywhere/ KTAR SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KTARNews […]

4 hours ago

Traffic on northbound State Route 347 was backed up for miles Tuesday morning, May 14, 2024, after ...

KTAR.com

NB State Route 347 south of metro Phoenix temporarily closed after rush-hour crash

State Route 347, the main road between the city of Maricopa and metro Phoenix, was temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a rush-hour crash.

5 hours ago

Body recovered from Grand Canyon...

KTAR.com

Body recovered from Grand Canyon believed to be man who went missing 2 weeks ago

A body believed to be that of a man who went missing while trying to raft down the Colorado River last month has been recovered.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Arizona House speaker says Secure The Border Act different than SB1070, Texas immigration law