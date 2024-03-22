Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Bruce Springsteen fans raise $20K for St. Mary’s Food Bank during Phoenix concert

Mar 22, 2024, 4:15 AM | Updated: 6:39 am

Bruce Springsteen performs at Footprint Center on March 19, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Fans of legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen raised over $20,000 for St. Mary’s Food Bank during his Tuesday show in Phoenix.

Springsteen, who performed at the Footprint Center in Phoenix with his E Street Band, helps the bank more than any other musician, according to charity spokesperson Jerry Brown.

This time around, fans of the 74-year-old rocker raised a total of $20,385 both at the concert and online, Brown announced on Thursday.

“That equates to more than 101,500 meals we will be able to distribute to our neighbors in need in Arizona,” he said.

The Boss gave St. Mary’s Food Bank a shoutout from the stage, identifying it as the world’s first food bank, before playing the final song of his crowd-pleasing 29-song set.

This week’s show marked Springsteen’s first trip to the Valley since his 2016 stop on “The River Tour.”

Springsteen’s Tuesday concert marked a big milestone, both for himself and for the charity. His Phoenix show was his first since his New Jersey concert on Sept. 3, 2023.

Recovery from peptic ulcer disease forced him to postpone the rest of his 2023 tour dates — including a Phoenix concert originally scheduled for Nov. 30.

“All told, Springsteen concerts have raised more than $75,000 for the world’s first food banks since 2012,” Brown said.

