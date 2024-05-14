Close
Driver found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound after vehicle crashes into Gilbert business

May 14, 2024, 11:55 AM | Updated: 11:56 am

A man is dead after crashed his vehicle into a Chandler business....

A man is dead after a vehicle crashed into a business in Gilbert on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Gilbert Police Department Photo)

(Gilbert Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was found dead after he crashed his vehicle into a business in Gilbert on Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a private property crash at Ray and Cooper roads around 10 a.m., Gilbert Police spokesperson Levi Leyba said in an email to KTAR News 92.3 FM.

When police arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to ABC15, the vehicle could be seen driven almost fully into Dragon Wok, a Chinese restaurant on the southeast corner of the intersection.

There were no other injuries reported from the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

