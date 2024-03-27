PHOENIX — Korn, a pioneering force in the nu-metal genre, will perform in Phoenix this fall during its North American tour.

The 25-date tour will hit Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 3. The concert will feature special guests Gojira and Spiritbox.

Presales area underway, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Korn first rose to fame in the 1990s, gaining notoriety for how it incorporated other music genres with it’s heavy metal music.

The California-born metal band’s most popular songs include “Freak on a Leash,” “Coming Undone” and “Here to Stay,” each of which made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Korn last performed in Phoenix in January 2022, according to Setlist.fm.

The tour kicks off Sept. 12 in Tampa, Florida, and closes out on Oct. 27 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

