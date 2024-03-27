Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Nu metal heavyweights Korn set to storm Phoenix with tour in October

Mar 27, 2024, 1:00 PM

Korn band members....

Korn will make a stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on October 3, 2024. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Korn, a pioneering force in the nu-metal genre, will perform in Phoenix this fall during its North American tour.

The 25-date tour will hit Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 3. The concert will feature special guests Gojira and Spiritbox.

Presales area underway, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Korn first rose to fame in the 1990s, gaining notoriety for how it incorporated other music genres with it’s heavy metal music.

RELATED STORIES

The California-born metal band’s most popular songs include “Freak on a Leash,” “Coming Undone” and “Here to Stay,” each of which made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Korn last performed in Phoenix in January 2022, according to Setlist.fm.

The tour kicks off Sept. 12 in Tampa, Florida, and closes out on Oct. 27 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Dennis Evan Carraher, 59, was found guilty of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 12 and m...

KTAR.com

Georgia man found guilty of child sex crimes in Arizona

A Georgia man was found guilty by a jury of child sex crimes in Arizona on Tuesday, authorities announced.

1 hour ago

The Southwest Taco Fest is coming to Casa Grande on March 30, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)...

Arin Ducharme

1st Southwest Taco Fest coming to Arizona this weekend

The first Southwest Taco Fest is coming to Arizona this weekend, promising food, live music and other activities.

2 hours ago

A lottery player holds forms to pick numbers for the Powerball and Mega Millions games as he buys t...

KTAR.com

Arizona lottery player hits jackpot, but not for $1.13B Mega Millions drawing

Arizona missed out on the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but the state had multiple big lottery wins in Tuesday drawings.

4 hours ago

Asylum seekers board a bus to a shelter in New York City on May 18, 2023. Arizona leaders say feder...

Kevin Stone

Arizona leaders urge federal officials to properly fund state’s border shelter services

Arizona leaders are urging the Biden Administration to make sure the state gets its fair share of the $650 million recently allocated for border shelter services -- and soon.

5 hours ago

Mugshot of David Roman, who was allegedly caring for a 4-month-old girl in Buckeye, Arizona, when s...

KTAR.com

West Valley man accused of child abuse after baby hospitalized with severe injuries

A West Valley man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly abusing a baby who ended up in a hospital with severe injuries.

5 hours ago

Man sits near ASU in Tempe...

SuElen Rivera

ASU in Tempe to begin offering graduate degree in business AI this fall

Arizona State University will soon offer a master’s degree in business artificial intelligence.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Nu metal heavyweights Korn set to storm Phoenix with tour in October