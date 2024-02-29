PHOENIX – A global chemical supply chain management company expanded its Arizona presence this week by opening a custom-built hazmat warehouse in the West Valley.

Rinchem will use the 123,500-square-foot facility in Surprise to support the Phoenix area’s growing semiconductor industry, the company said Wednesday.

The warehouse has 16,000 pallet positions and a 103,000-square-feet storage yard with 432 spaces for ISO shipping containers. It also has a dedicated gas pad with 48 storage bays and temperature-controlled storage for flammable and corrosive materials.

“We’re confident it will play a crucial role in supporting the growth of the local semiconductor industry and contributing to the region’s economic prosperity,” Rinchem CEO Chris Easter said in a press release.

Who built new West Valley warehouse for Rinchem?

Phoenix-based Graycor Construction Company was the general contractor on the project.

“This facility stands as a testament to Graycor’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the manufacturing and semiconductor tier supplier markets, which are core growth markets for Graycor,” Rusty Martin, Graycor Southwest Division general manager, said in the release.

Rinchem, which is based in New Mexico, previously established its presence in the Valley with a campus in Chandler.

