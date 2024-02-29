Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Chemical supply chain company Rinchem opens custom-built hazmat warehouse in Surprise

Feb 29, 2024, 10:00 AM

Aerial view of Rinchem's new warehouse in Surprise, Arizona....

Rinchem, a global chemical supply chain management company, opened a new warehouse in Surprise, Arizona. (Rinchem Photo)

(Rinchem Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A global chemical supply chain management company expanded its Arizona presence this week by opening a custom-built hazmat warehouse in the West Valley.

Rinchem will use the 123,500-square-foot facility in Surprise to support the Phoenix area’s growing semiconductor industry, the company said Wednesday.

The warehouse has 16,000 pallet positions and a 103,000-square-feet storage yard with 432 spaces for ISO shipping containers. It also has a dedicated gas pad with 48 storage bays and temperature-controlled storage for flammable and corrosive materials.

“We’re confident it will play a crucial role in supporting the growth of the local semiconductor industry and contributing to the region’s economic prosperity,” Rinchem CEO Chris Easter said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

Who built new West Valley warehouse for Rinchem?

Phoenix-based Graycor Construction Company was the general contractor on the project.

“This facility stands as a testament to Graycor’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the manufacturing and semiconductor tier supplier markets, which are core growth markets for Graycor,” Rusty Martin, Graycor Southwest Division general manager, said in the release.

Rinchem, which is based in New Mexico, previously established its presence in the Valley with a campus in Chandler.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Gustin Ray Woodman, seen in an undated Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentr...

Kevin Stone

Convicted killer sentenced to death in 2014 Glendale murder case

A defendant convicted of fatally shooting a 72-year-old man in Glendale 10 years ago has been sentenced to death.

56 minutes ago

Barb wire underneath a sunny sky...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona man sentenced to 10 years in prison for trying to bring cocaine into the US

An Arizona man was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison for attempting to traffic nearly 50 pounds of cocaine into the United States.

2 hours ago

Interstate 17 traffic building up due to closure....

KTAR.com

Northbound Interstate 17 temporarily closed in south Phoenix after fatal crash

Northbound Interstate 17 was temporarily closed in south Phoenix following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, transportation officials said Thursday morning.

4 hours ago

People with autism encouraged to vote by Arizona election leaders...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona election officials partner with nonprofit to encourage people with autism, disabilities to vote

Advocates and election officials threw a mock election event to encourage people with autism and intellectual disabilities to vote Tuesday.

5 hours ago

(MCSO Photo)...

KTAR.com

Interim Maricopa County Sheriff Russ Skinner continuing efforts to deter contraband in jails

Interim Maricopa County Sheriff Russ Skinner is keeping up with plans from his predecessor on how to keep contraband out of jails.

6 hours ago

An Alabama man was arrested Feb. 28, 2024, after being accused of sending threatening messages to e...

KTAR.com

Alabama man accused of sending threatening messages to election workers in Maricopa County

An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of sending threatening messages to election workers in Maricopa County, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Chemical supply chain company Rinchem opens custom-built hazmat warehouse in Surprise