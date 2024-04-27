PHOENIX — Police asked the public to share information about a Phoenix homicide victim on Saturday.

The Phoenix Police Department said Mohamed Toure was found dead from a gunshot wound around 1 p.m. on Friday.

His body was found near 104th Avenue and Payson Road, police said. However, police didn’t say how long his body had been left at the location.

No suspects have been identified and no additional information is available at this time. Information as to what led to the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

