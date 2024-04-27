Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police ask public to share information about homicide victim

Apr 27, 2024, 4:00 PM

File photo showing the side of a Phoenix police department SUV stopped in front of a wall on the si...

(KTAR News File Photo)

(KTAR News File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police asked the public to share information about a Phoenix homicide victim on Saturday.

The Phoenix Police Department said Mohamed Toure was found dead from a gunshot wound around 1 p.m. on Friday.

His body was found near 104th Avenue and Payson Road, police said. However, police didn’t say how long his body had been left at the location.

RELATED STORIES

No suspects have been identified and no additional information is available at this time. Information as to what led to the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Pro-Palestine activists set up tents police tore down at ASU campus...

KTAR.com

Pro-Palestine protestors set up tents, clash with police at ASU rally in Tempe

Pro-Palestine activists set up several encampments on Arizona State University's Tempe campus to protest the war in Gaza on Friday morning.

2 hours ago

Phoenix police arrested three suspects for scratching derogatory comments into the side of parked c...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police arrest 3 suspects for car vandalism near synagogue

Phoenix police arrested three suspects for scratching derogatory comments into the side of parked cars near a synagogue.

3 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Peoria Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man fatally shot by Peoria police officer after he opened fire on them

A man was fatally shot by Peoria police officers after he opened fire on them on Friday, authorities said.

6 hours ago

bike-themed art installation...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mill Avenue in Tempe hosting 3 interactive bike-themed art installations through end of April

A free interactive bike-themed art installation called "Light Lane" kicked off in Tempe on April 3. It is available through April 30.

9 hours ago

A new Fry's store open in Queen Creek on May 1....

Bailey Leasure

New Fry’s grocery store ready to celebrate grand opening in Queen Creek

Fry's Food Stores is ready to celebrate the grand opening of its second Queen Creek supermarket.

10 hours ago

LiftedTrucks.com co-owners Dustin Desmarteau, left, and James Pillor, who worked with Kevin Costner...

Mignon A. Gould/Phoenix Business Journal

‘If you build it, they will come,’ came true for a Valley business after working with Kevin Costner

A Valley-based dealership that builds out and sells used trucks got a nice endorsement after completing an order for actor Kevin Costner.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Phoenix police ask public to share information about homicide victim