ARIZONA NEWS

Peoria City Council paves the way for new semiconductor packaging and test facility

Feb 21, 2024, 4:35 AM

Amkor Technology to bring semiconductor facility to Peoria...

A Tuesday decision from the Peoria City Council paved the way for a new semiconductor facility. (File photo from CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

(File photo from CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Peoria City Council approved a development agreement with Amkor Technology, a semiconductor manufacturer, on Tuesday.

The agreement paves the way for the launch of a new advanced semiconductor packaging and test campus in north Peoria. The campus will be at Five North at Vistancia, a 320-acre property near Loop 303 at Lone Mountain Parkway.

Vistancia general manager Mark Hammons said this project will help make Five North at Vistancia the West Valley’s “energetic heartbeat.”

“We are thrilled Amkor Technology has selected Five North at Vistancia’s employment core as its future home for their advanced semiconductor packaging and testing campus, bringing 2,000 new jobs to North Peoria,” Hammons said in a statement.

How will the Amkor Technology campus benefit Peoria?

Amkor Technology agreed to develop the largest outsourced semiconductor packaging and test facility in the U.S., according to a city announcement.

The campus will also represent a $2 billion investment in Peoria.

Peoria Mayor Jason Beck said the campus will revitalize the West Valley.

“Amkor is a great partner that will bring high-quality jobs and products to our community,” Beck said in a statement. “I’m proud of Peoria’s team for the work they have done to bring these high-quality jobs back to America, the state of Arizona and the hard-working people of Peoria.”

Amkor plans for the Peoria facility to support the automotive, computing and communications industries.

Giel Rutten, the president and CEO of Amkor Technology, talked about how this campus will provide a major boost for both job and supply chain security.

“Amkor’s new facility in Peoria represents a pivotal milestone in advancing semiconductor manufacturing within the United States,” Rutten said. “We are excited and proud to help spearhead the development of a robust American semiconductor ecosystem here in the heart of the Silicon Desert.”

