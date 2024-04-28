Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for Scottsdale man with medical condition

Apr 27, 2024, 6:23 PM | Updated: 6:38 pm

A Silver Alert was issued for a 62-year-old man in Scottsdale on Saturday. (2012 DMV photo/Scottsda...

A Silver Alert was issued for a 62-year-old man in Scottsdale on Saturday. (2012 DMV photo/Scottsdale PD)

(2012 DMV photo/Scottsdale PD)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued on Saturday for a 62-year-old Hispanic man in Scottsdale, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Carlos Martinez Hernandez was last seen leaving his group home near Osborn and Hayden roads at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, reportedly jumping the wall into an alleyway and taking off, Scottsdale police said.

He stands about 5-foot-2 and 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes and speaks Spanish only, according to authorities.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

He suffers from a medical condition that can leave him lost and confused.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Scottsdale Police Department at (480) 312-5000.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

This frame grab taken from video provided by Bryan Wilson, shows a freight train carrying fuel that...

Associated Press

Crews plan to extinguish fire Saturday night from train derailment near Arizona-New Mexico line

Crews plan to extinguish a fire on Saturday night from a freight train derailment near the Arizona-New Mexico state line.

1 hour ago

File photo showing the side of a Phoenix police department SUV stopped in front of a wall on the si...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police ask public to share information about homicide victim

Authorities asked the public to share information about a Phoenix homicide victim named Mohamed Toure on Saturday.

3 hours ago

Pro-Palestine activists set up tents police tore down at ASU campus...

KTAR.com

Pro-Palestine protestors set up tents, clash with police at ASU rally in Tempe

Pro-Palestine activists set up several encampments on Arizona State University's Tempe campus to protest the war in Gaza on Friday morning.

4 hours ago

Phoenix police arrested three suspects for scratching derogatory comments into the side of parked c...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police arrest 3 suspects for car vandalism near synagogue

Phoenix police arrested three suspects for scratching derogatory comments into the side of parked cars near a synagogue.

6 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Peoria Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man fatally shot by Peoria police officer after he opened fire on them

A man was fatally shot by Peoria police officers after he opened fire on them on Friday, authorities said.

9 hours ago

bike-themed art installation...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mill Avenue in Tempe hosting 3 interactive bike-themed art installations through end of April

A free interactive bike-themed art installation called "Light Lane" kicked off in Tempe on April 3. It is available through April 30.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Silver Alert issued for Scottsdale man with medical condition