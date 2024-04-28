Silver Alert issued for Scottsdale man with medical condition

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued on Saturday for a 62-year-old Hispanic man in Scottsdale, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Carlos Martinez Hernandez was last seen leaving his group home near Osborn and Hayden roads at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, reportedly jumping the wall into an alleyway and taking off, Scottsdale police said.

He stands about 5-foot-2 and 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes and speaks Spanish only, according to authorities.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

He suffers from a medical condition that can leave him lost and confused.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Scottsdale Police Department at (480) 312-5000.

