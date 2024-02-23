PHOENIX — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in Phoenix reached a construction milestone at its chip factory this week.

TSMC’s second semiconductor fab in Phoenix had its last steel beam inserted into place on Thursday, according to a press release.

Also this month, TSMC finished the topping out of the second fab’s auxiliary buildings that will supply utilities infrastructure to the fab clean room.

On top of those accomplishments, the company said it remains on track with its first fab to begin high-volume production in the first half of 2025.

TSMC Arizona CEO Y.L Wang and President Brian Harrison joined the ceremony.

“Our two fabs at TSMC Arizona will manufacture the most advanced semiconductor technology in the U.S., creating 4,500 direct high-tech, high-wage jobs and enabling leadership in the high0performance computing and artificial intelligence era for decades,” Harrison said in the release.

“Today’s topping milestone of our second fab was a momentous occasion for us and our outstanding construction partners. TSMC Arizona would not be possible without the hard work and craftmanship of the nearly 12,000 trade workers on this site each day.”

Once the project is complete, the fabs, also known as Fab 21, are set to manufacture the most advanced semiconductor technology in the country.

