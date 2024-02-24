Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Yelawolf, George Thorogood, Everclear round out Arizona Bike Week concert lineup

Feb 23, 2024, 8:00 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

Rapper Yelawolf smiles while holding a microphone. He will perform at Arizona Bike Week 2024. Country music artist Brantley Gilbert sings onstage. He will perform at Arizona Bike Week 2024. George Thorogood holds his arms out while wearing a guitar onstage. Thorogood and his band, the Destroyers, will perform at Arizona Bike Week 2024. Alternative rock band Everclear plays a song onstage. The group will perform at Arizona Bike Week 2024. Alt-metal band Everclear plays a song onstage. The group will perform at Arizona Bike Week 2024.

PHOENIX — The lineup of musical acts for the Arizona Bike Week concert series is complete.

Rapper Yelawolf, classic blues-rock band George Thorogood and the Destroyers and alternative rockers Everclear have been added to the lineup for the annual event at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

Arizona Bike Week organizers previously announced that alt-metal band Godsmack and country artist Brantley Gilbert would perform on the festival’s RockYard stage.

What is the Arizona Bike Week 2024 concert schedule?

Yelawolf will kick off the party April 3, opening night of Arizona Bike Week 2024, followed by Gilbert the next night.

The Friday, April 5, concert will be a double blast from the past, with Everclear and Thorogood’s band co-headlining.

Godsmack will close out the concert series on April 6.

Scottsdale motorcycle rally returns for 27th year

Arizona Bike Week is billed as the Southwest’s largest motorcycle rally. Back for its 27th year, the event runs April 3-7. There are no concerts on the final day.

Single-day and rally passes are available online. The passes provide access to vendors, stunt shows, bike shows, a bull-riding competition, the concerts and more.

Attendees can also reserve spots at the venue’s RV and tent campsites.

WestWorld of Scottsdale is located just northeast of the Loop 101 Pima Freeway and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard. The address is 16601 N. Pima Road.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Yelawolf, George Thorogood, Everclear round out Arizona Bike Week concert lineup