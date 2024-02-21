City of Surprise to close out spring training with music festival

PHOENIX — Surprise will finish its spring training season by hosting a music festival on the final day of games in the West Valley city.

The Out of the Park Music Fest will run March 23 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Mark Coronado Park, which is next to Surprise Stadium near Bell Road and Bullard Avenue.

In addition to musical acts, the festival will feature a beer garden, food trucks, yard games, a cornhole tournament and more.

Who is performing at the Out of the Park Music Fest?

Seven artists/groups have committed to the festival and more are expected to be added in the next month.

Here is the list of performers so far:

Paul Russell: A rapper best known for his single “Lil Boo Thang.”

Jake Hoot: Winner of Season 17 of "The Voice."

Huntley: Most recent winner of "The Voice."

Mara Justine: Finalist on Season 24 of "The Voice."

Kelsie Watts: Contestant on Season 19 of "The Voice."

F.L.Y. featuring Easton: Hip-hop trio best known for their collaboration with Easton on "Swag Surfin."

Hip-hop trio best known for their collaboration with Easton on “Swag Surfin.” Kyle Mercer: Arizona-raised country singer and U.S. Navy veteran.

How much are tickets for Out of the Park Music Fest?

General admission tickets start at $20, but there are several deals and options for eventgoers.

Combination tickets for the festival and the spring training game that day start at $38. The game features the two teams that train in Surprise, the World Series champion Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals, at 12:05 p.m.

VIP tickets, which include catering, two beverage vouchers, a private bar and a special viewing area of the stage, go for $50.

Surprise residents can get two general admission tickets for $20 through the end of the month.

Finally, tickets will be available the day of the festival for $30.

