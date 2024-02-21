Close
ARIZONA NEWS

City of Surprise to close out spring training with music festival

Feb 21, 2024, 4:15 AM

Paul Russell and Jake Hoot are among the scheduled performers for the Out of the Park Music Fest on...

Paul Russell and Jake Hoot are among the scheduled performers for the Out of the Park Music Fest on March 23, 2024. (Getty Images Photos)

(Getty Images Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Surprise will finish its spring training season by hosting a music festival on the final day of games in the West Valley city.

The Out of the Park Music Fest will run March 23 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Mark Coronado Park, which is next to Surprise Stadium near Bell Road and Bullard Avenue.

In addition to musical acts, the festival will feature a beer garden, food trucks, yard games, a cornhole tournament and more.

Who is performing at the Out of the Park Music Fest?

Seven artists/groups have committed to the festival and more are expected to be added in the next month.

RELATED STORIES

Here is the list of performers so far:

  • Paul Russell: A rapper best known for his single “Lil Boo Thang.”
  • Jake Hoot: Winner of Season 17 of “The Voice.”
  • Huntley: Most recent winner of “The Voice.”
  • Mara Justine: Finalist on Season 24 of “The Voice.”
  • Kelsie Watts: Contestant on Season 19 of “The Voice.”
  • F.L.Y. featuring Easton: Hip-hop trio best known for their collaboration with Easton on “Swag Surfin.”
  • Kyle Mercer: Arizona-raised country singer and U.S. Navy veteran.

How much are tickets for Out of the Park Music Fest?

General admission tickets start at $20, but there are several deals and options for eventgoers.

Combination tickets for the festival and the spring training game that day start at $38. The game features the two teams that train in Surprise, the World Series champion Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals, at 12:05 p.m.

VIP tickets, which include catering, two beverage vouchers, a private bar and a special viewing area of the stage, go for $50.

Surprise residents can get two general admission tickets for $20 through the end of the month.

Finally, tickets will be available the day of the festival for $30.

