PHOENIX — Alternative metal band Godsmack is scheduled to be the headline act at next year’s Arizona Bike Week in Scottsdale.

The 27th Annual Arizona Bike Week will be staged at WestWorld of Scottsdale from April 3-7, 2024.

The event will feature other nightly concerts, stunt shows, charity rides, contests and more.

“We’re thrilled to announce the return of Arizona Bike Week 2024, marking our 27th year of excitement,” Lisa Cyr, a spokesperson for Arizona Bike Week, said in a press release.

“Each year, this event continues to grow in scale and enthusiasm. Arizona Bike Week offers non-stop attractions and outstanding musical acts at the unbeatable WestWorld venue. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned rider, or even if you’re not a rider at all, there’s something here for everyone.”

Godsmack will perform on Saturday, April 6. The band’s top songs include “I Stand Alone,” “Awake” and “Voodoo.”

There are several charity components to Arizona Bike Week, according to the release.

The Arizona Bike Week Charities Group runs the registrations for charity rides, as well as a number of other elements at the event. They use the funds raised from the event for various community service functions, focusing on group homes and veteran assistance, according to the release.

WestWorld of Scottsdale is located at 16601 North Pima Rd.

More information about Arizona Bike Week can be found online.

