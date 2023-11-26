PHOENIX — Country rock singer Brantley Gilbert is set to headline next year’s Arizona Bike Week in Scottsdale.

Gilbert will take to the stage in the RockYard at WestWorld of Scottsdale on Thursday, April 4 at 8:30 p.m.

The 27th Annual Arizona Bike Week, the Southwest’s largest bike rally, will be staged from April 3-7.

“Arizona Bike Week just gets bigger and more exciting every year,” event producer Lisa Cyr of Arizona Bike Week said in a press release. “We’re especially excited for our killer lineup of bands this year in the RockYard. Brantley Gilbert brings the perfect combination of rock and country. We’re so excited he will be joining us to put on a phenomenal show for our 27th Annual Bike Week.”

The event will feature other nightly concerts, stunt shows, charity rides, contests and more. Alternative metal band Godsmack is also scheduled to headline next year’s event.

Gilbert’s top songs include “Bottoms Up,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do” and “One Hell of an Amen.” He has also written songs for Colt Ford and Jason Aldean.

In April, the country star released the deluxe edition of his album “So Help Me God,” alongside five new songs. He also won the American Music Award for Favorite Country Album in 2014 for his album “Just As I Am.”

WestWorld of Scottsdale is located at 16601 North Pima Rd.

More information about Arizona Bike Week can be found online.

