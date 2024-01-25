Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert PD arrests 2 adults for drug charges while investigating teen violence cases from 2022

Jan 24, 2024, 10:08 PM

Although police made the arrests while investigating two teen violence cases, the two people arrest...

Although police made the arrests while investigating two teen violence cases, the two people arrested Wednesday night are accused of crimes related to drugs, not teen violence. (Gilbert Police Department Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Gilbert Police Department announced on Wednesday night two more people have been arrested as a result of its teen violence investigations.

One of the new suspects is 50-year-old Travis Renner, who was arrested for possessing dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, Gilbert PD said.

Police said they also arrested 20-year-old Kiara Holsapple on Wednesday for possessing drug paraphernalia.

Teen violence investigation unearths 2 new suspects

Gilbert PD said it discovered Holsapple and Travis Renner’s alleged crimes while investigating two separate teen violence incidents Kyler Renner, 17, took part in.

Kyler Renner is accused of assaulting two victims:

RELATED STORIES

– A minor victim outside of a residence near Higley and Riggs Roads on Nov. 22, 2022.
– An adult victim in a parking garage near Gilbert Road and Vaughn Avenue on Dec. 3, 2022.

Although Gilbert PD said the two new arrests were made “through the investigation of the above cases,” the department added that Travis Renner and Holsapple’s charges were “unrelated to investigations involving teen violence.”

However, police said they arrested two other youths on Wednesday who they suspect of being involved in the Dec. 3 assault: Gage Garrison, 19, and an unnamed 17-year-old.

