PHOENIX — Frontier Airlines added two new routes to its lineup that passengers will be able to board at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix as soon as April.

Starting April 10, the low-cost airline will offers daily flights to and from Los Angeles, California, and flights four times per week to St. Louis, Missouri.

The latest route additions are part of a expansion operations across 38 airports, Frontier Airlines said.

“This is a massive expansion of our operation from coast to coast and internationally as part of our focus on growing in underserved and overpriced routes,” Josh Flyr, Frontier Airlines vice president of network and operations design, said in a press release.

“More destinations and greater frequency means a larger number of consumers will soon be able to enjoy Frontier’s convenient, affordable ‘low fares done right.'”

To celebrate the launch of the new routes, Frontier Airlines is offering $19 one-way nonstop flights between Mondays and Thursdays and on Saturdays, through June 5. Some blackout dates apply.

In order to qualify for the deal, customers must purchase fares by 9:59 p.m. MST Thursday.

The airline offers flights out of Phoenix to dozens of cities across the country.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.