Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Frontier Airlines adding routes from Phoenix Sky Harbor to Los Angeles, St. Louis

Jan 24, 2024, 1:00 PM

Frontier Airlines plane....

Frontier Airlines added routes to Los Angeles and St. Louis that passengers will be able to board at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix as soon as April. (Frontier Airlines Photo)

(Frontier Airlines Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Frontier Airlines added two new routes to its lineup that passengers will be able to board at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix as soon as April.

Starting April 10, the low-cost airline will offers daily flights to and from Los Angeles, California, and flights four times per week to St. Louis, Missouri.

The latest route additions are part of a expansion operations across 38 airports, Frontier Airlines said.

“This is a massive expansion of our operation from coast to coast and internationally as part of our focus on growing in underserved and overpriced routes,” Josh Flyr, Frontier Airlines vice president of network and operations design, said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“More destinations and greater frequency means a larger number of consumers will soon be able to enjoy Frontier’s convenient, affordable ‘low fares done right.'”

To celebrate the launch of the new routes, Frontier Airlines is offering $19 one-way nonstop flights between Mondays and Thursdays and on Saturdays, through June 5. Some blackout dates apply.

In order to qualify for the deal, customers must purchase fares by 9:59 p.m. MST Thursday.

The airline offers flights out of Phoenix to dozens of cities across the country.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of Tyler Strocchia, who is accused of sexual conduct with a minor and drug offenses in Gilb...

KTAR.com

22-year-old Gilbert man accused of sex with minors, drug-related crimes

A 22-year-old Gilbert man faces a slew of felony charges for allegedly having sex with two underage girls and committing drug-related crimes.

16 minutes ago

Arizona Republican Party Chair Jeff DeWit resigned from the position on Jan. 24, 2024. (Getty Image...

KTAR.com

Arizona GOP Chair Jeff DeWit resigns following leaked Kari Lake audio

Arizona Republican Party Chair Jeff DeWit resigned Wednesday after audio was leaked of him apparently offering Kari Lake a financial incentive to stay out of the 2024 U.S. Senate race.

2 hours ago

A rainbow appeared in Apache Junction, Arizona, after rain...

Kevin Stone

Valley drying out after several rounds of rain, including daily record amount in Phoenix

The Valley started drying out Wednesday after a wave of storms provided the region with a welcome soaking.

2 hours ago

Motorcycle totaled on the road....

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with truck making left turn in Phoenix

A motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after colliding with a truck making a left turn in Phoenix, authorities said. 

3 hours ago

Headshots of U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake, left, and Arizona Republican Party Chair Jeff DeWit...

Kevin Stone

Kari Lake responds to audio leak of her conversation with Arizona GOP Chair Jeff DeWit

Kari Lake used the term "reprehensible" when describing leaked audio in which Arizona GOP Chair Jeff DeWit allegedly offered her a bribe to stay out of the 2024 U.S. Senate race.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Kari Lake responds to leaked audio from Arizona GOP chair

Kari Lake responds to leaked audio from Arizona GOP chair. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Frontier Airlines adding routes from Phoenix Sky Harbor to Los Angeles, St. Louis