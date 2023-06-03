Close
Low-cost carriers drive growth in Phoenix Sky Harbor passenger traffic

Jun 3, 2023, 7:15 AM

A Frontier Airlines plane takes off from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. (Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s record year for passenger traffic continued into the second quarter.

The region’s primary airport saw 4,259,818 total passengers that either flew into or out of its terminals in April, which was an 8.7% increase from April 2022 and a 6.5% increase from April 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

April’s hot performance comes after the airport set its all-time monthly passenger record in March with more than 4.6 million total travelers. While March is historically the busiest travel month in Phoenix, the Valley’s tourism season has been extending to April, which has been a benefit to Sky Harbor and the airlines that operate there.

The three airlines with the largest operations at Sky Harbor – American Airlines Inc. (Nasdaq: AAL), Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) and Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) – all saw passenger traffic increase in April from the year before – 7.3%, 2.8% and 6.3% respectively.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

