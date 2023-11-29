PHOENIX — A hospital security guard in Phoenix was arrested Tuesday after being accused of sexual misconduct with a dead body, authorities said.

Randall Bird, 46, is said to have had sex with a corpse of a 79-year-old woman in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 at the Banner University Medical Center near downtown Phoenix, according to arrest documents.

Two other security guards arrived at the morgue and found the main entrance to be locked from the inside, according to the documents.

After the guards got into the morgue, they noticed its freezer door was open. When they turned on the freezer light, they found Bird inside, sweating profusely, according to the arrest documents.

Bird’s belt had been removed from his waist, his zipper was down and his uniform was unkempt, according to arrest documents.

The victim’s body bag was unzipped and the body was face down, which was unusual, according to the documents.

Bird tried to cover the body and said he had a medical episode that caused him to faint, according to the arrest documents.

Detectives found evidence of foul play on the victim’s body and noted the corpse had broken ribs that hadn’t been previously reported.

Evidence collected at the scene matched Bird, according to arrest documents.

Bird was charged with five counts of crimes against a dead person. His bond was set at $10,000.

