PHOENIX – A former MMA fighter from Scottsdale was arrested in Florida last week for his alleged involvement in child sex crimes, authorities said.

James Bond, who changed his name from Jaymes Christopher Schulte, was taken into custody Thursday at Miami International Airport after he was denied entry into Argentina, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced Wednesday.

Bond, whose fighting nickname was “Underdog,” made his initial appearance in a Southern District of Florida court on Monday and will be transported to Arizona to face charges.

Why was mixed martial artist previously known as Jaymes Schulte arrested?

Bond is accused of having sex with eight minors in Colombia and recruiting children to engage in commercial sex acts, prosecutors said. He also allegedly produced videos showing minors engaging in sexual activity and distributed them online.

Libertas International, a global human rights organization, called his arrest “a significant milestone in the fight against exploitation and abuse.”

According to MMA website Sherdog, Schulte compiled a 2-4 record in six pro fights from 2012 to 2017.

The Phoenix office of Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case along with law enforcement agencies in South America.

