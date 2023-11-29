PHOENIX – Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Glendale on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Scott McKervey allegedly shot longtime partner Katrina Comtois while their children were home before turning the gun on himself after being confronted by officers, the Glendale Police Department said.

Officers responded to a shooting call near 43rd Avenue and Peoria Avenue around 9 p.m. and found Comtois with multiple gunshot wounds.

Comtois, 39, died after being taken to hospital.

The caller indicated that McKervey drove off after Comtois was shot.

Officers stopped McKervey’s vehicle near 59th Avenue and Peoria Avenue. He exited with a gun and shot himself while officers were giving commands, police said.

McKervey, 52, died after being taken to a hospital.

Three of the couple’s minor children were home when their mother was shot, police said. They were uninjured.

This an updated version of a story originally published Nov. 28, 2023.

