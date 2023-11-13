Tempe Marketplace announces holiday events, tree lighting

PHOENIX — Tempe Marketplace announced its holiday lineup of events is kicking off next week, featuring its annual tree lighting.

The open-air shopping center, located at 2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, will also be celebrating the holidays with snowfall, community performances and more starting on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

“Tempe Marketplace has so much to offer guests this holiday season and we are excited to bring the community together as we host a variety of new and festive events on property,” Marketing Director of Tempe Marketplace Heather Edge said in a press release.

What holiday events are planned at Tempe Marketplace?

– Annual Holiday Tree Lighting: Tempe Marketplace’s annual tree lighting, featuring the brand new 50-foot Christmas tree, will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in The District Street. It’ll be a family-friendly night with live snowfall, appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus and musical performances of “Scrooge! The Musical,” from Arizona Theatre Company, the ‘Jingle Belles’ Group as well as the LED Toy Soldier drumline, ‘BOOM!’ Guests 21 and older can participate in the Sip & Stroll program and walk the property with cocktails and spirits from tenants including Dave & Buster’s mobile bar. Cinnaholic will be serving their cinnamon rolls and free hot chocolate to the first 500 customers.

– 12 Days of Snowfall: From Dec. 13 through Christmas Eve, guests can gather to experience live snowfall with two shows every day at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

– Naughty or Nice Pop-Up Art Installation: Located at The District for decor and includes a Naughty or Nice backdrop featuring The Grinch.

– Community Performances: Watch live performances throughout November and December at The District Stage with appearances from The Arizona Nutcracker Ballet, Mesa Community College, Starz Dance School, local musician Logan Brown and more.

– Sip & Stroll: On select dates, cocktails from the mobile bar set up in The District Street will be available for the live snowfall shows from Dec. 13-24.

Follow @veenstra_david

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.