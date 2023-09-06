PHOENIX — Enchant, an illuminated Christmas adventure, is returning to Scottsdale this holiday season.

Salt River Fields will become a winter wonderland from Nov. 24 (the day after Thanksgiving) until New Year’s Eve.

Enchant’s centerpiece is an immersive walkthrough maze featuring 4 million lights called “The Mischievous Elf,” where visitors can search for eight missing toys as they make their way through the labyrinth.

The event offers activities for the whole family, including an ice-skating trail and photos with the big guy at Santa’s Landing.

You can also get in the holiday spirit at The Village, where you can shop for gifts or grab something to eat or drink.

And for the smallest revelers, the Little Elves Play Place offers kids ages 7 and under a place to unwind while having fun.

Single tickets aren’t available yet, but anyone who signs up for the Magic Mail list can get access to an exclusive presale that starts Wednesday.

Scottsdale will host Enchant for a second consecutive year. The event will also be held in six other U.S. cities in 2023: Kansas City, Kansas; Las Vegas; Milwaukee; San Jose, California; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Washington.

