Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s what you need to know about cutting Christmas trees in Arizona national forests

Nov 7, 2023, 4:15 AM

It’s a good time to start thinking about getting a real Christmas tree from one of Arizona's nati...

It’s a good time to start thinking about getting a real Christmas tree from one of Arizona's national forests. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – With Halloween in the rearview mirror, it’s a good time to start thinking about getting a real Christmas tree from one of Arizona’s national forests.

“For every tree that is found, cut and carried home as a holiday fixture, a new story is created,” U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said in a press release. “These stories become the precious memories that create traditions worth carrying on for generations and further connect families with their local forests.”

Seasonal permits to cut down conifers for personal use are made available each year in limited numbers, so it’s best to plan ahead.

RELATED STORIES

In fact, it’s too late if you were dreaming of an evergreen from Prescott National Forest, which started issuing permits last month and is already sold out.

Each forest has its own regulations and restrictions, but generally the trees can’t be taller than 10 feet and must be cut before the end of December. The forests all have designated areas where people who bought permits in advance can harvest trees.

Permits are good only in the forest, and in some cases ranger district, for which they were purchased.

Here’s what you need to know about getting a Christmas tree from one of Arizona’s national forests:

Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest

Christmas tree season in Arizona’s westernmost national forest started in mid-October.

The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest permit fee is $15 per tree for up to three trees, with designated cutting areas in each of the forest’s five ranger districts.

Coconino National Forest

A total of 13,000 permits for two Coconino National Forest ranger districts will be sold online for $15 each starting Thursday (Nov. 9), with cutting starting Nov. 17.

The Flagstaff Ranger District will have 400 permits, and the Mogollon Rim Ranger District will have 900 permits.

Each permit is good for one tree.

Coronado National Forest

Christmas tree harvesting in southern Arizona’s Coronado National Forest is allowed only in the Douglas Ranger District.

Permits cost $10 and go on sale the week before Thanksgiving. Cutting starts the day after Thanksgiving.

Kaibab National Forest

Christmas tree season started Nov. 1 in Kaibab National Forest.

Permits can be purchased for up to five trees, at $15 per tree.

Arizona’s northernmost national forest is offering 3,200 permits: 1,500 for the Williams Ranger District, 1,200 for the North Kaibab Ranger District and 500 for the Tusayan Ranger District.

Tonto National Forest

Tonto National Forest northeast of metro Phoenix will start selling Christmas tree permits Thursday (Nov. 9), with cutting starting Nov. 18.

Each permit costs $15 and is good for one tree.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)...

Luke Forstner

2024 election to have big implications for national, Arizona seats

The race for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat will certainly grab headlines in 2024, but the state legislature could also see a serious shift.

3 hours ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

KTAR.com

Tempe man arrested for antisemitic email threatening to execute Scottsdale rabbi

The FBI arrested an Arizona man Saturday morning on a federal complaint and arrest warrant for allegedly making a threat to execute a Valley rabbi.

3 hours ago

Jeff DeVore joined the United States Air Force in 1992, accumulating over 4,400 flight hours while ...

Ben Brown

Arizona Air Force veteran recalls daring flight into Baghdad

Jeff DeVore joined the United States Air Force in 1992, accumulating over 4,400 flight hours while serving missions across the globe.

4 hours ago

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for Saturday's drawing was sold to a lucky patron at a Fountain H...

KTAR.com

Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at Fountain Hills bar

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for Saturday's drawing was sold to a lucky patron at a Fountain Hills bar.

12 hours ago

police lights on a cop car...

KTAR.com

Body of man snorkeling at Gila River in Goodyear recovered

Divers recovered the body of the man who went underwater Sunday evening in the Gila River in Goodyear, officials said.

12 hours ago

David Lee Jones, 33, of Prescott Valley, Ariz., was found guilty for his role in a road rage incide...

KTAR.com

Arizona man found guilty of aggravated assault in road rage incident

An Arizona man was found guilty by a Yavapai County Jury Thursday for his involvement in a road rage incident.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Here’s what you need to know about cutting Christmas trees in Arizona national forests