ARIZONA NEWS

2-year-old girl found unresponsive in Phoenix backyard pool

May 11, 2024, 6:50 PM

Swimming pool...

A two-year-old girl is in critical condition at a local hospital after being found unresponsive in a backyard pool, according to authorities. (Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

PHOENIX — A two-year-old girl is in critical condition at a local hospital after being found unresponsive in a backyard pool, according to authorities.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 6 p.m. Saturday night to a home located near 18th Street and Southern Avenue.

When firefighters arrived on scene, family members were performing CPR on the child, authorities said. Firefighters then transported the child to the hospital.

Members of the community assistance program were dispatched to take care of the family’s needs.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

