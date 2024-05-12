Close
Seven Arizona restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 BBQ list

May 11, 2024, 8:00 PM

Seven restaurants across the state of Arizona made Yelp's Top U.S. 100 BBQ list.

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Eric’s Family BBQ is among seven Arizona restaurants to appear on Yelp’s Top 100 BBQ spots in the U.S.

The restaurant, located in Avondale at Indian School Road and El Mirage Road, ranks No. 3 on the list. It offers a menu ranging from brisket and pulled pork to burgers and chicken sandwiches with side selections of fries, baked Mac N’ Cheese potato salad, corn, etc. If customers want something sweet to end their meal, the restaurant has a slice of pecan pie and banana pudding as dessert options.

Little Miss BBQ – Sunnyslope

The 20th-ranked restaurant on the list, Little Miss BBQ’s, located at N. 7th St. and Townley Avenue in Phoenix, offers a menu with many BBQ-meats such as turkey, sliced brisket and pork ribs. They have a selection of sandwiches that includes pulled pork, brisket and others, all served on a noble bread roll. The menu also offers a selection of burritos such as the green chile burrito.

Caldwell County BBQ

Caldwell County BBQ, located at Nunnely Road and Power Road in Gilbert, made the list at No. 37. The Texas-inspired restaurant offers a selection of meats like their ‘El General Paton, a sandwich with one-third of a pound of brisket and pork, with sausage. The restaurant serves made-to-scratch like the Lemon Poppyseed coleslaw and Caldwell potato salad.

Smoky Mo

Smoky Mo in Tucson makes the list at No. 54. Opened since 2018, the BBQ place menu offers many sandwiches, burgers, wings, ribs, tacos, etc. Sides include fries, coleslaw, collard greens and more. The restaurant offers a rotating list of daily specials, which include brisket fries, Kansas City fried catfish and half-pound burnt ends.

Holy Smokin’ Butts BBQ

Another Tucson restaurant, Holy Smokin’ Butts BBQ makes it on the list at No. 64. This family-owned restaurant is also Texas-inspired, and it’s been open since 2016. Holy Smokin’ Butts offers wood fired beef brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs, sausage, turkey, tri-tip, along with a specialty blend hamburger.

Word of Mouth Grill

Word of Mouth Grill in Tempe ranks No. 71 on the Yelp list. Another family-owned joint, Word of Mouth Grill is located at the corner of McClintock Drive and Elliot Avenue. Meats are cooked on a double chamber smoker and an open flame Santa Maria grill with mesquite wood. While mesquite smoked meats are all popular on the menu at Word of Mouth Grill, the restaurant also features a unique vegan pulled pork.

Colt Grill

Colt Grill is the final Arizona restaurant to appear on the list, ranked at No. 80. Located at the heart of Sedona, it’s hard to beat the atmosphere at this popular BBQ joint. On top of an extensive menu of burgers and smoked meats, Colt Grill offers events such as whiskey tastings and meat smoking classes.

