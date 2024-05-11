PHOENIX — A new 72-acre development received zoning approval from the City of Phoenix, Baker Development announced Wednesday.

The AZUL development is now zoned for a wide variety of commercial and industrial uses, such as corporate headquarters, advanced manufacturing and hospitals. The construction site is located near 52nd Street and Loop 202.

“Given its Central Phoenix location, AZUL will attract international and Fortune 500 companies capable of designing a corporate campus of 2 million square feet,” president and COO of Baker Development Daniel J. Slack said in a press release.

The property once belonged to Onsemi, formerly branded as ON Semiconductor, which spun off from Motorola in 1999. Baker Development bought the former semiconductor campus in 2022.

“We envision designing architecturally significant buildings that incorporate plenty of open space and amenities to attract and retain the very best talent,” Slack said in the release.

“Access to nearby housing, a diverse labor pool, the Valley’s quality-of-life and data center level of power has put AZUL on the radar of many high-profile multi-national companies looking to establish a high-profile presence in Phoenix.”

Demolition is underway and is expected to be completed in late 2024.

