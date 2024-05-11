Police seeking information about Phoenix armed robbery suspects

PHOENIX — Police are searching for armed robbery suspects who pulled up on juvenile victims in Phoenix on Aug. 31, 2023, according to officials.

Authorities say that two victims were walking home from school in the area of 29th Avenue and Donner Drive at approximately 3:37 p.m., when a dark sedan pulled up in front of them. According to the report, the rear passenger pulled out a black revolver and told the victims not to run.

The victims then dropped their backpacks and hid in the neighborhood. As the victims were fleeing, they heard a gunshot.

In a separate incident minutes later, a third victim in the area of 40th Avenue and Baseline gave the same suspect and vehicle descriptions.

Silent Witness lists both suspects as 16-18-year-old Hispanic males. One man had a blue ski mask, black shirt, black shorts and a gun. The other had a black ski mask, black shirt, jeans and white shoes. Their dark sedan is “possibly a grey Toyota Camry.”

Investigators are still seeking any information regarding this crime. Silent Witness is offering a reward up to $1000 for any details regarding the identification of the suspects.

Community members with information about the case are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

