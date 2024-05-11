Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police seeking information about Phoenix armed robbery suspects

May 11, 2024, 4:00 PM

phoenix armed robbers car...

Police are searching for armed robbery suspects who pulled up on juvenile victims in Phoenix on Aug. 31, 2023. (Silent Witness photo)

(Silent Witness photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are searching for armed robbery suspects who pulled up on juvenile victims in Phoenix on Aug. 31, 2023, according to officials.

Authorities say that two victims were walking home from school in the area of 29th Avenue and Donner Drive at approximately 3:37 p.m., when a dark sedan pulled up in front of them. According to the report, the rear passenger pulled out a black revolver and told the victims not to run.

The victims then dropped their backpacks and hid in the neighborhood. As the victims were fleeing, they heard a gunshot.

RELATED STORIES

In a separate incident minutes later, a third victim in the area of 40th Avenue and Baseline gave the same suspect and vehicle descriptions.

Silent Witness lists both suspects as 16-18-year-old Hispanic males. One man had a blue ski mask, black shirt, black shorts and a gun. The other had a black ski mask, black shirt, jeans and white shoes. Their dark sedan is “possibly a grey Toyota Camry.”

Investigators are still seeking any information regarding this crime. Silent Witness is offering a reward up to $1000 for any details regarding the identification of the suspects.

Community members with information about the case are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Brush fire near anthem...

Nick Borgia

Firefighters work to control brush fire near Anthem

Phoenix firefighters are working to gain fire control on a brush fire located west of Interstate 17 and Anthem Way.

37 minutes ago

new 72-acre development...

Nick Borgia

New 72-acre development receives zoning approval from City of Phoenix

A new 72-acre development received zoning approval from the City of Phoenix, Baker Development announced Wednesday.

2 hours ago

First lady Jill Biden applauds students after speaking at the Mesa Community College commencement S...

Associated Press

Jill Biden tells Arizona college graduates to tune out people who tell them what they ‘can’t’ do

Jill Biden on Saturday told Arizona community college graduates to tune out the people who like to tell them what they can't do.

4 hours ago

A pedestrian was found dead Saturday morning after a hit-and-run in Phoenix. (Facebook Photo/Phoeni...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian found dead in east Phoenix after fatal hit-and-run

Detectives are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in east Phoenix early Saturday morning.

5 hours ago

(Mandy Mateos/Facebook photo)...

Damon Allred

Rare northern lights seen across Arizona’s night sky due to extreme geomagnetic storm

Did you stay up late Friday night to catch the northern lights seen from Arizona? If not, you may have more chances over the weekend.

6 hours ago

Google Street View image of the Tempe St. Luke's Hospital entrance. Tempe St. Luke's is one of four...

Kevin Stone

Steward Health Care, which has 4 hospitals in Arizona, files for bankruptcy

Arizona's attorney general is launching an investigation after a health care network with four hospitals in the state filed for bankruptcy.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Police seeking information about Phoenix armed robbery suspects