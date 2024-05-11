Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Fire control declared on brush fire near Anthem

May 11, 2024, 3:24 PM | Updated: 5:11 pm

Brush fire near anthem...

Firefighters are working to gain fire control on a brush fire located west of Interstate 17 and Anthem Way. (Phoenix FD photo)

(Phoenix FD photo)

Nick Borgia's Profile Picture

BY NICK BORGIA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Fire control has been declared on the brush fire located west of Interstate 17 and Anthem Way.

The fire was reported just before 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters from Phoenix, Daisy Mountain, Arizona Fire & Medical Authority and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management utilized multiple brush trucks, tankers and support units to extinguish the fire.

The estimated 48-acre fire was declared under control just after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

RELATED STORIES

Brush trucks and tankers will remain on scene for the next few hours putting out hotspots and normal mop-up duties. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and there were no injuries reported.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

phoenix armed robbers car...

KTAR.com

Police seeking information about Phoenix armed robbery suspects

Police are searching for armed robbery suspects who pulled up on juvenile victims in Phoenix on Aug. 31, 2023, according to officials.

1 hour ago

new 72-acre development...

Nick Borgia

New 72-acre development receives zoning approval from City of Phoenix

A new 72-acre development received zoning approval from the City of Phoenix, Baker Development announced Wednesday.

3 hours ago

First lady Jill Biden applauds students after speaking at the Mesa Community College commencement S...

Associated Press

Jill Biden tells Arizona college graduates to tune out people who tell them what they ‘can’t’ do

Jill Biden on Saturday told Arizona community college graduates to tune out the people who like to tell them what they can't do.

5 hours ago

A pedestrian was found dead Saturday morning after a hit-and-run in Phoenix. (Facebook Photo/Phoeni...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian found dead in east Phoenix after fatal hit-and-run

Detectives are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in east Phoenix early Saturday morning.

6 hours ago

(Mandy Mateos/Facebook photo)...

Damon Allred

Rare northern lights seen across Arizona’s night sky due to extreme geomagnetic storm

Did you stay up late Friday night to catch the northern lights seen from Arizona? If not, you may have more chances over the weekend.

7 hours ago

Google Street View image of the Tempe St. Luke's Hospital entrance. Tempe St. Luke's is one of four...

Kevin Stone

Steward Health Care, which has 4 hospitals in Arizona, files for bankruptcy

Arizona's attorney general is launching an investigation after a health care network with four hospitals in the state filed for bankruptcy.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Fire control declared on brush fire near Anthem