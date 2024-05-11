Fire control declared on brush fire near Anthem

PHOENIX — Fire control has been declared on the brush fire located west of Interstate 17 and Anthem Way.

The fire was reported just before 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters from Phoenix, Daisy Mountain, Arizona Fire & Medical Authority and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management utilized multiple brush trucks, tankers and support units to extinguish the fire.

Brush Fire- firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are battling a brushfire located just west of the I 17 and Daisy Mountain Dr. Multiple brush trucks, tankers & handlines are situated in key offensive locations to gain control of the wind driven fire. pic.twitter.com/OYU8cPyrbV — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 11, 2024

The estimated 48-acre fire was declared under control just after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Brush trucks and tankers will remain on scene for the next few hours putting out hotspots and normal mop-up duties. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and there were no injuries reported.

