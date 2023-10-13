Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man accused of shooting at occupied vehicle from Phoenix light rail platform

Oct 13, 2023, 9:27 AM

Mugshot of Isaiah Denigris, who is accused of shooting a gun multiple times from a light rail stati...

Isaiah Denigris is accused of shooting a gun multiple times from a light rail station in Phoenix, Arizona, on Oct. 12, 2023. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly shooting at an occupied vehicle from a light rail platform near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Isaiah Denigris, 26, was booked into jail on counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage and misconduct involving a weapon.

Denigris is accused of shooting multiple times from the Valley Metro light rail station at 44th and Washington streets, the Phoenix Police Department said.

According to court records, Denigris allegedly fired a Glock pistol 6-8 times, hitting a passing vehicle and a light pole.

RELATED STORIES

The person in the vehicle was not injured.

What happened after gun was fired at Phoenix light rail station?

Denigris was seen getting onto a Valley Metro bus after the shooting. Officers took him into custody after the bus stopped at 44th Street and McDowell Road.

The gun was in his pocket when he was arrested, according to the probable cause statement filed in court.

No motive for the shooting was mentioned in the arrest documents.

Denigris’ bond was set at $25,000, and his next court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office inmate database.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Valley Metro Tempe Streetcar. Officials are encouraging people to use mass transit ...

Kevin Stone

Watch for street closures in Tempe for this weekend’s Four Peaks Oktoberfest

Officials are encouraging people heading to Tempe's Four Peaks Oktoberfest this weekend to use mass transit to avoid street closures and parking hassles.

32 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris will host a moderated conversation at Northern Arizona University as p...

Danny Shapiro

Vice President Kamala Harris bringing college tour to Arizona next week

Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to the Grand Canyon State next week for a moderated conversation at Northern Arizona University as part of her college tour.

2 hours ago

Steven Silva and Santiago Silva...

SuElen Rivera

2 suspects arrested after man fatally beaten with club at Phoenix discount store

Two brothers are in custody for allegedly beating a man to death with a club at a Family Dollar Store in central Phoenix Tuesday, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Stock image of melting ice cream cones. It may be fall, but Phoenix isn't done flirting with 100-de...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix probably isn’t done with 100-degree temperatures in 2023

The calendar may have turned to fall three weeks ago, but Phoenix isn't done flirting with 100-degree temperatures.

4 hours ago

Peoria Ace Hardware robber suspect. (Peoria Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Police searching for suspect in Peoria Ace Hardware store robbery

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected in a September armed robbery at a Peoria hardware store.

6 hours ago

Arizona Economic Education Commission...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Arizona education, business leaders form commission to bridge education-to-workforce gap

Horne formed the Arizona Education Economic Commission, which will work to boost the state’s education-to-workforce pipeline.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Man accused of shooting at occupied vehicle from Phoenix light rail platform