PHOENIX — A man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly shooting at an occupied vehicle from a light rail platform near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Isaiah Denigris, 26, was booked into jail on counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage and misconduct involving a weapon.

Denigris is accused of shooting multiple times from the Valley Metro light rail station at 44th and Washington streets, the Phoenix Police Department said.

According to court records, Denigris allegedly fired a Glock pistol 6-8 times, hitting a passing vehicle and a light pole.

The person in the vehicle was not injured.

What happened after gun was fired at Phoenix light rail station?

Denigris was seen getting onto a Valley Metro bus after the shooting. Officers took him into custody after the bus stopped at 44th Street and McDowell Road.

The gun was in his pocket when he was arrested, according to the probable cause statement filed in court.

No motive for the shooting was mentioned in the arrest documents.

Denigris’ bond was set at $25,000, and his next court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office inmate database.

