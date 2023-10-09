Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Fatal shooting near north Phoenix business under investigation

Oct 8, 2023, 8:00 PM | Updated: Oct 9, 2023, 5:41 am

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening near a north Phoenix intersection, according to authorities.

Phoenix police were called to a shooting just before 11:15 p.m. at a business near 19th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 42-year-old David Phillips with a gunshot wound.

Phillips was taken to a hospital, where he was died.

Later that night, officers received information that three people called and reported they were involved in the shooting, officials said.

They were detained and cooperated with investigators by speaking with them.

After speaking with officers, they were released pending the conclusion of the investigation, authorities said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Once completed, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will review the case for any charges.

