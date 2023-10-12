Chandler man fatally shot in Goodyear, suspect arrested

PHOENIX — A man suspected of fatally shooting a Chandler man Wednesday night in Goodyear is facing a murder charge, authorities said.

Police took 20-year-old Amarei Hunter, of Goodyear, into custody without incident shortly after the shooting occurred.

Around 7 p.m., officers were called to the area of 115th and Meade lanes to an unknown trouble call, which resulted in a shooting, police said.

Officers found 53-year-old Robert Marshall with a gunshot wound. Medical attention was provided to Marshall at the scene and he was later taken to a hospital. However, he died from his injuries.

Authorities believe Hunter and Marshall knew each other and were having an argument.

Hunter was booked into jail on second-degree Murder.

The case remains under investigation.

