Chandler man fatally shot in Goodyear, suspect arrested
Oct 12, 2023, 4:00 PM
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photos)
PHOENIX — A man suspected of fatally shooting a Chandler man Wednesday night in Goodyear is facing a murder charge, authorities said.
Police took 20-year-old Amarei Hunter, of Goodyear, into custody without incident shortly after the shooting occurred.
Around 7 p.m., officers were called to the area of 115th and Meade lanes to an unknown trouble call, which resulted in a shooting, police said.
Officers found 53-year-old Robert Marshall with a gunshot wound. Medical attention was provided to Marshall at the scene and he was later taken to a hospital. However, he died from his injuries.
Authorities believe Hunter and Marshall knew each other and were having an argument.
Hunter was booked into jail on second-degree Murder.
The case remains under investigation.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.