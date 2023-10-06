PHOENIX — Guns N’ Roses fans will have to wait a little longer to see the rock band live at Chase Field in Phoenix but it’s for a good reason if you’re an Arizona Diamondbacks fan.

The D-backs advanced in the playoffs after a two-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Wild Card Series on Wednesday. The D-backs will now travel to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers on Saturday.

Game 3 of the series will be played on Wednesday, Oct. 11 which is the same date Guns N’ Roses were set to play at Chase Field.

A new date has not been set for the concert, according to Ticketmaster. Purchasers can hold on to their tickets as they are valid for the rescheduled show.

There were also concerns about P!nk’s concert being canceled due to it being scheduled for Oct. 9.

Arizona Diamondbacks Communications confirmed the pop singer’s Monday show will go on after misinformation was spreading about the event.

