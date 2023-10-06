Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Guns N’ Roses show at Chase Field postponed as Diamondbacks continue playoff run

Oct 5, 2023, 5:06 PM

Guns and Roses Dbacks...

Guns N' Roses might have to reschedule their show at Chase Field in Phoenix if the Arizona Diamondbacks have success in the 2023 playoffs. (Getty Images Photos)

(Getty Images Photos)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


PHOENIX — Guns N’ Roses fans will have to wait a little longer to see the rock band live at Chase Field in Phoenix but it’s for a good reason if you’re an Arizona Diamondbacks fan.

The D-backs advanced in the playoffs after a two-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Wild Card Series on Wednesday. The D-backs will now travel to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers on Saturday.

Game 3 of the series will be played on Wednesday, Oct. 11 which is the same date Guns N’ Roses were set to play at Chase Field.

A new date has not been set for the concert, according to Ticketmaster. Purchasers can hold on to their tickets as they are valid for the rescheduled show.

There were also concerns about P!nk’s concert being canceled due to it being scheduled for Oct. 9.

Arizona Diamondbacks Communications confirmed the pop singer’s Monday show will go on after misinformation was spreading about the event.

...

Video: Why Phoenix’s investment as a sports town is paying off

Phoenix continues to invest in bringing major sporting events to town and both the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Diamondbacks continue to win in pursuit of a championship title. KTAR News host Mike Broomhead takes a closer look at what winning teams bring to the city’s economy.

8 hours ago

