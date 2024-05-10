PHOENIX — I know most voters aren’t hyper-partisans, so it was nice to welcome a guest this week to the AZ Political Podcast who has evidence showing there are many topics, issues and solutions which Arizona voters agree upon.

Dr. Sybil Francis, the president and CEO of the Center for the Future of Arizona, shared the Center’s 2024 “Arizona Voters Agenda” — which is based on a statewide survey of likely voters — on the podcast this week.

While we don’t agree on everything (which would be sooo boring), it may surprise you how much consensus there is between Republican, Democratic and Independent voters in Arizona on things like immigration, education — and our feelings about politicians.

Honestly, however, I’m not a big fan of what Arizona voters had to say about the media: you think we’re partly to blame for causing political division — but maybe this week’s AZ Political Podcast will have you feeling a little differently.

