ARIZONA NEWS

Welcome to the desert: Guns ‘N Roses to rock Phoenix baseball stadium

Feb 21, 2023, 9:25 AM | Updated: 9:27 am
Guns 'N Roses (Valeska Thomas Photo)
Kevin Stone's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Chase Field will be a jungle this fall when Guns ‘N Roses comes to town.

The downtown Phoenix home of the Arizona Diamondbacks will welcome the powerhouse hard rockers on Oct. 11.

Presales start Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Arizona time.

The local show is on the tail end of the band’s 2023 World Tour, which launches in Israel in June and bounces around Europe before picking up in North America in August.

The Phoenix date is the tour’s last in the United States. The only other stop afterward is in Vancouver.

The current Guns ‘N Roses lineup is anchored by original members Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass) and Slash (lead guitar), plus longtime keyboardist Dizzy Reed. Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums) and Melissa Reese (keyboards) round out the current cast.

The group rocketed to global stardom with 1987’s “Appetite For Destruction,” one of the best-selling albums of all time. The debut record contained classics such as “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City” and “Sweet Child O’Mine.”

The epic video for GnR’s “November Rain,” off 1991’s “Use Your Illusion I,” recently surpassed 2 billion plays on YouTube.

Guns ‘N Roses remains one of the world’s most popular rock bands in the streaming age, with nearly 25 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The band, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, played Phoenix’s Footprint Center during its last North American tour in 2021.

