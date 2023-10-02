PHOENIX – Guns N’ Roses fans who have been waiting months to see the band live at Chase Field might need a little “Patience” if the Arizona Diamondbacks advance in the playoffs.

The Diamondbacks clinched their first playoff berth since 2017 over the weekend and open with a best-of-three National League Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers this week.

If the D-backs knock off the Central Division champions to extend their surprising season, they’ll advance to a Division Series matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

What is the potential conflict between Guns N’ Roses, Diamondbacks?

Game 3 of that series would be played Oct. 11 at Chase Field, according to the MLB postseason schedule, the same date Guns N’ Roses is set to play the downtown Phoenix stadium.

“We would have to reschedule that [concert], and that’s a good problem to have, and I hope we can do just that,” Derrick Hall, Diamondbacks CEO and president, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Monday, a day after the end of the regular season.

Guns N’ Roses remains one of the world’s most popular bands. Their catalog is loaded with classic rock staples such as “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City,” “Sweet Child O’Mine” and “Patience.”

“I’d rather play their music in the car on the way back to the stadium,” Hall said.

Hall didn’t say whether the P!nk concert scheduled for Oct. 9 at Chase Field might be affected by postseason baseball. If still alive, the Diamondbacks would play the Dodgers at Los Angeles in Game 2 of their series that day. The teams would likely need the Phoenix stadium for workouts the day after the pop star’s concert.

When did Guns N’ Roses schedule Phoenix concert?

The GnR concert, with special guest Alice In Chains, was announced back in February, more than a month before the 2023 Major League Baseball season started.

It’s easy to see why nobody was thinking about a potential playoff conflict at the time. The Diamondbacks hadn’t finished above .500 since 2019 and were an abysmal 52-110 as recently as 2021.

But led rookie sensation Corbin Carroll and pitching ace Zac Gallen, Arizona outdid expectations by finishing 84-78, good for second place behind the Dodgers in the NL West. Despite losing their final four games, the D-backs earned the final seed of the NL playoff bracket.

When do Diamondbacks play Brewers in Wild Card Series?

First things first, the Diamondbacks would need to win twice in three tries in Milwaukee to cause the concert conflict.

Wild Card Series games are set for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with start times of 4:08 p.m. each day (times are subject to change).

ESPN2 will televise the series, which also can be heard live on the Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM.

