Both directions of US 60/Grand Avenue shut down Thursday night...

PHOENIX — Both directions of US 60/Grand Avenue shut down in Peoria on Thursday night, authorities said.

A crash in the intersection at 91st Avenue caused the shutdown, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash site is around milepost 149, ADOT said.

Authorities announced the crash in a 7:17 p.m. social media post.

*CLOSURE* US 60 (Grand Ave) is closed in both directions at 91st Ave due to a crash. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGgA1 & the AZ511 app: https://t.co/bCKuJCrkuo pic.twitter.com/kbJU1nmzZd — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 10, 2024

Drivers are advised to expect delays and look for alternate routes.

There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

