US 60/Grand Avenue closed in both directions after crash in West Valley

May 9, 2024, 7:52 PM

Both directions of US 60/Grand Avenue shut down Thursday night...

Authorities announced the crash shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Thursday. (ADOT photo, stock photo)

(ADOT photo, stock photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Both directions of US 60/Grand Avenue shut down in Peoria on Thursday night, authorities said.

A crash in the intersection at 91st Avenue caused the shutdown, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash site is around milepost 149, ADOT said.

Authorities announced the crash in a 7:17 p.m. social media post.

 

Drivers are advised to expect delays and look for alternate routes.

There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting "TRAFFIC" to 411923.

